Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 13,375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,719,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,617,000 after acquiring an additional 515,392 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 111,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 344,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,900,469. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

