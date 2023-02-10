Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 614,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $93,174,000 after purchasing an additional 190,562 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 65,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $13.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.24. 27,830,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,523,539. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

