Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,490,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.9% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 518.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,693,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.28. 112,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,397. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

