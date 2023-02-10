Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,377.28

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $71.87 million and approximately $100,377.28 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001702 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00201050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

