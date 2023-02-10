Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.38.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $89.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Insider Transactions at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Post will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Post

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.