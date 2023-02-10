Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.75. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 600 shares.
Power Solutions International Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.
Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter.
Power Solutions International Company Profile
Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Solutions International (PSIX)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.