Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.75. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 600 shares.

Power Solutions International Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

