Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.43. 182,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $171.15.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

