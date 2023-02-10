Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $482,325.21 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $482,325.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,856,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $26.54 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

