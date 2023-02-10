Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 678.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.23. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.