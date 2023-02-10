PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $70.4-$71.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.77 million. PROS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. 279,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.09. PROS has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in PROS by 3.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PROS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PROS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

