Provenance Blockchain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00434194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.38 or 0.28761768 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00453544 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.