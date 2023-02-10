Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-$3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PRU traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $102.97. 1,987,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -121.83%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.75.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

