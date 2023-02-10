Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $298.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.24 and its 200-day moving average is $304.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

