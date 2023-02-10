Pundi X (New) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $121.61 million and $11.15 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.48154411 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $9,482,359.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

