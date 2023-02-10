Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10- EPS.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.1 %

Qiagen stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 608,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,672. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Articles

