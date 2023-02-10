Qtum Price Reaches $2.75 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00012720 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $287.43 million and approximately $92.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,530,730 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

