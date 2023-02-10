QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $175.48. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

