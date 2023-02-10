Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.20 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.99 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.18 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.29.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $121.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,455 shares of company stock worth $2,416,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

