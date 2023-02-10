Quantfury Token (QTF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,716.47

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $96.89 million and $12,716.47 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.69 or 0.00044864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00432013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,186.88 or 0.28621116 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00457563 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.72471421 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,813.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.