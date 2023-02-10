Quantum Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.90 and $181,030.14 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00222173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,237.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

