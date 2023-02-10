Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $73.64 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.01414903 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015306 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00039778 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.01689400 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

