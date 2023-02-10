Rally (RLY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $980,755.50

Rally (RLY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Rally has a market capitalization of $49.01 million and approximately $980,755.50 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00431892 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,183.77 or 0.28609323 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00457563 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,665,068,623 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

