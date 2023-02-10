Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $114.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.23.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $117.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

