Raymond James Trims Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Target Price to C$26.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

TSE PIF traded down C$0.53 on Friday, reaching C$14.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.57 million and a PE ratio of 88.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.52. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.34 and a 12 month high of C$23.05.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.