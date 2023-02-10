ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.83 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $14,981.76 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00424093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015545 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004565 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

