ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.83 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $14,981.76 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00424093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015545 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004565 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

