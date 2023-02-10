Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.93.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Price Performance

RWT stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $897.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.