Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.03-4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.03-$4.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NASDAQ:REG traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.77. 724,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,753. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

