Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $149.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

