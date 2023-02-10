Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LPL Financial (LPLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) recently:

2/6/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $244.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $283.50 to $266.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – LPL Financial had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $259.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – LPL Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/12/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $258.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $287.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Get LPL Financial Holdings Inc alerts:

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.