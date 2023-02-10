Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LPL Financial (LPLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) recently:
- 2/6/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $244.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $283.50 to $266.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – LPL Financial had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $259.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2023 – LPL Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 1/12/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $258.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $287.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
LPL Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ LPLA traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.
LPL Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
