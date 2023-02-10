Reviewing Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) & Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Enel Generación Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 649.35 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -7.98 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -20.15% -17.38% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Summary

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) beats Enel Generación Chile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

