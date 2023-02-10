RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $380.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $305.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.56.

RH Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $316.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.06 and a 200-day moving average of $274.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $441.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,942 shares of company stock valued at $116,299,175. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

