RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.05. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 8,087 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
