RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.05. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 8,087 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

