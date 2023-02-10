Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.58

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and traded as low as $7.45. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

