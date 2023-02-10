Rite Aid Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,464 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 167% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,290 put options.

Rite Aid stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 1,536,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 377.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

