Rite Aid Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,464 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 167% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,290 put options.
Rite Aid Price Performance
Rite Aid stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 1,536,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.60.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rite Aid
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
