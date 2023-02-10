RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

RLI has raised its dividend by an average of 61.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLI to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

NYSE RLI traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.71. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in RLI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in RLI by 27.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

