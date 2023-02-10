Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.44.

RHI stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.08.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

