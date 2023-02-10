Rosenbaum Jay D. Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $428.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.58.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

