Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$168.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

TMX Group stock opened at C$133.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$133.00. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$121.42 and a twelve month high of C$142.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

