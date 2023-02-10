Royal Bank of Canada Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$49.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cormark decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.36.

Shares of TSE DFY traded up C$1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.84. 240,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,281. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.60. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$27.00 and a twelve month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

