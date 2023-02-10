Royal Bank of Canada Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SAP traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 531,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,016. The company has a market cap of C$15.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.68. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.68.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,044.26.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.