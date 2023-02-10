Royal Bank of Canada Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.
SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.67.
Saputo Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of SAP traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 531,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,016. The company has a market cap of C$15.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.68. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.68.
Insider Transactions at Saputo
In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,044.26.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
