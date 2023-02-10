Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.85–$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.64. 4,145,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,593. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.78) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 243.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 438,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 310,423 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $11,754,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.