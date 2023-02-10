Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 933.3% in January

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RGT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Royce Global Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

