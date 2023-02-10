Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 933.3% in January

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:RGT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.
Royce Global Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
