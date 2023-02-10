Rpo LLC Cuts Position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Rpo LLC decreased its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,123 shares during the period. Far Peak Acquisition comprises approximately 1.1% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rpo LLC owned about 0.66% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $540,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 70.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 308,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,890 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 65.2% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 345,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 136,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 124.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 198,504 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Price Performance

Far Peak Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,978. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

