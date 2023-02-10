Safe (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $13.15 or 0.00060892 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $273.99 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00229883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00110372 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00064008 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.99703409 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

