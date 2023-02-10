Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.10. 7,015,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,419. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $166.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

