Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 47,868 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,383.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,391.65.

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 1,462,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,250. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Samsara by 18.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 809,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Samsara by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,326,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

