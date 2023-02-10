Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €56.60 ($60.86) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.79. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €54.92 ($59.05) and a 1 year high of €97.66 ($105.01).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

