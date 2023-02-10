Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.93 billion.
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
OTCMKTS SNPHY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.