Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.93 billion.

OTCMKTS SNPHY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

