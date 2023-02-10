Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 739,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

